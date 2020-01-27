 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Business

Samsung SDS’ brand value reaches W4.3tr

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Jan 27, 2020 - 17:22       Updated : Jan 27, 2020 - 17:22
Samsung SDS, an information and communication technology service arm of Samsung Electronics, has seen its brand value grow to 4.3 trillion won ($3.7 billion), a 6.5 percent increase compared to that of last year, the company said Monday. 

 
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

In the latest edition of Brand Finance on IT companies, Samsung SDS was ranked 11th most valuable brand. The Samsung affiliate was the one of only two brands that rose in the IT service ranking, the company added.

Samsung SDS recorded year-over-year sales growth of 9.7 percent in the third quarter of last year, surpassing the IT services market’s average growth rate, the report said.

The latest jump was largely backed by the strong business performance of the company’s four major IT services -- smart factory, cloud, artificial intelligence and analytics and solutions. The IT businesses in the third quarter also marked 2.9 percent growth year-over-year to reach 1.37 trillion won. Of the total revenue from IT businesses, sales from the company’s foreign businesses soared to 230 billion won, up about 35 percent on-year.

“While in the past we had been focused on providing the best IT solutions to Samsung companies, today we are working with global enterprise customers to help them redefine their industries through AI, IoT, blockchain, Industry 4.0 and cybersecurity applications. Today, our non-Samsung related businesses are growing 40 to 60 percent annually,” said Im Soo-hyun, the chief strategy officer at Samsung SDS.

“Our corporate vision is to become a ‘data-driven digital transformation enabler’ for the world’s enterprises,” he added.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114