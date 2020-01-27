Twice’s Chaeyoung hits out at infamous stalker

Chaeyoung (Twice’s Instagram)





Twice’s Chaeyoung lashed out at a stalker on Sunday after her personal phone number was released on social media.



The K-pop group’s agency, JYP Entertainment, released an official statement Sunday, saying it would immediately sue the person who first disclosed Chaeyoung’s private number online. A few hours later, Chaeyoung took to Instagram to deliver a direct message to the stalker.



“We’re at our limits to stay quiet and wait for you to stop,” began the message Chaeyoung wrote Sunday. “Due to the 11 digits that an inconsiderate and disrespectful person posted on the internet, my phone is bombarded with calls and text messages and I’m going through some needless trouble.”



This is the first time a Twice member has directly called out the stalker in recent months, during which several bandmates have been targeted by such behavior.







Members of Twice pose for photos at the 34th Golden Disc Awards ceremony in Seoul on Jan. 5. (Yonhap)