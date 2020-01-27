[News Focus] Boon or bane: How will real estate curbs play at the ballot box?

The Banpo Acroriver Park apartment complex, one of the most expensive apartments in Seoul. (Korea Herald file photo)

The Moon Jae-in administration’s continued efforts to curb skyrocketing housing prices were mostly attempts to divert the market’s liquidity towards innovative industries, to reduce the widening wealth gap, and to cut back on the nation’s snowballing household debts.



But in light of the approaching parliamentary elections, slated for April this year, skepticism has been mounting that the government’s heavy-handed push may be populist gestures to divide political camps and to secure votes.



“Seoul’s apartment prices have soared by more than twofold under the Moon administration due to the side effects of its mistaken policies,” said Yang Joon-mo, professor of economics at Yonsei University.



“By addressing the chronic issue (of housing prices) through additional loan restrictions, the government practically stirred up a hornet’s nest and now the housing prices will never decline again.”



His remarks came during a real estate policy forum hosted by the conservative main opposition Liberty Korea Party earlier this month.



On Dec. 16, Deputy Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki and economy-related ministers unveiled a set of real estate regulations, focusing on banning or restricting loans for expensive houses.



These measures, marking the 18th set of housing rules since President Moon took office in May 2017, were noted for an unprecedented all-out loan ban on all houses priced 1.5 billion won ($1.28 million) or more. Owners of houses priced 900 million won or more also faced a steep increase in real estate holding tax.



Also, seeking to prevent speculative buying, authorities banned owners of houses priced 900 million won and of multiple homes from jeonse loan guarantees from public insurers.



The jeonse system, a housing lease system unique in Korea, has often been pointed out as playing its part in the country’s overheated real estate market. While helping tenants find a house at a relatively lower price, the system also allows house owners or purchasers to expand their real estate assets on limited funds, especially on the back of jeonse deposit loans.



Professor Yang described Moon’s real estate policies as “driving a wedge between” the haves and have-nots, those living in Seoul and in provinces, and Seoulites who live in the affluent Gangnam or southeastern Seoul, and the relatively less developed Gangbuk, northern Seoul.



“This government has forced irrational policies upon the market 18 times so far, without seeing the intended impact,” he said.



“These ineffective policies were drafted by people who do not even understand the basic market principles of supply and demand, just out of struggle to cater for the discontented people.”





An aerial view of residential districts in Seoul. (Korea Herald file photo)