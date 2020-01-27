 Back To Top
World

China counts 2,700 cases of new virus, 80 deaths

By AP
Published : Jan 27, 2020 - 10:17       Updated : Jan 27, 2020 - 10:17
(AFP-Yonhap)
(AFP-Yonhap)

BEIJING (AP) -- China says the death toll from a new virus has risen to 80, with 2,744 confirmed cases.

The National Health Commission said Monday morning there were 769 new cases confirmed in the 24 hours through midnight Sunday.

The government also reported five cases in Hong Kong and two in Macao.

Small numbers of cases have been found in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, the US, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France and Australia.

The US has confirmed cases in Washington state, Chicago, Southern California and Arizona.

Canada said it discovered its first case, a man in his 50s who was in Wuhan before flying to Toronto.

Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea each reported one new case Sunday, while Thailand reported three new cases.

President Xi Jinping has called the outbreak a grave situation and said the government was stepping up efforts to restrict travel and public gatherings while rushing medical staff and supplies to the city at the center of the crisis, Wuhan, which remains on lockdown with no flights, trains or buses in or out. (AP)



