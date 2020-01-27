 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Entertainment

Return of A-list bands to heat up K-pop scene this spring

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 27, 2020 - 09:19       Updated : Jan 27, 2020 - 17:03

BLACKPINK(YG Entertainment)
BLACKPINK(YG Entertainment)

The return of a group of A-list K-pop bands will heat up the music scene here this spring.

After setting a record for most album sales with "Map of the Soul: Persona" last year, K-pop super band BTS will drop "Map of the Soul: 7" on Feb. 21, the second issue in the "Map of the Soul" album series.

The upcoming album is likely to rewrite some K-pop records after BTS made K-pop history by winning three No. 1s on the Billboard 200 in a span of one year last year.

Pre-orders for the new album hit an all-time high of 3.42 million copies within a week after it became available on Jan. 9, hinting at a surefire megahit.

Roaring girl band BLACKPINK is also on its way to unveil a new album, the first music release since the sensational success of the EP "Kill This Love," released in April 2019.

Late last year, BLACKPINK became the first K-pop band to score 1 billion YouTube views after its 2018 song "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" surpassed the threshold in November.

The music video of "Kill This Love," the title track of the namesake EP, also topped 700 million views in early January in less than one year of its release.

The band's agency said the four-piece girl band will return with a new album in early 2020, although it did not specify the timing.

"BLACKPINK is recording several new songs with an eye to releasing a new album in early 2020," YG Entertainment said.

In April, another high-profile boy band, BIGBANG, will return to the public eye with performances during an American music festival.

BIGBANG is scheduled to appear at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 10 and 17, according to YG.

It will be the first full-lineup appearance of BIGBANG as a four-member team in years. Seungri left the band last year amid a series of criminal investigations.

The four current members were recently discharged from the military after the compulsory national defense duty put the band on a hiatus in 2017.

Ahead of the three bands, beloved girl band GFriend will release a new EP, "回: Labyrinth," on Feb. 3, the band's first album since its label Source Music was merged into Big Hit Entertainment, the label of BTS, last year. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114