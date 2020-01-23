 Back To Top
Business

Samsung sets up tech platform center, names new home appliance biz chief

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 23, 2020 - 22:01       Updated : Jan 23, 2020 - 22:01
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics created an in-house technology platform unit and named a new chief for its home appliance business in the company's latest reshuffle, corporate sources here said Thursday.

Samsung combined its in-house tech units related with artificial intelligence, internet of things and big data solutions to set up a new tech group, tentatively named "next-generation platform center," according to the company officials. 

The center will be headed by Chung Eui-suk, an executive vice president who is best known for leading the development of Samsung's AI-based digital assistant, Bixby.

The South Korean tech giant also appointed Lee Jae-seung, former Consumer Electronics business division development team leader, to head its home appliance business.

Previously, Kim Hyun-suk, president and CEO of Samsung's CE business division, co-held the title as home appliance business chief. It was revealed in Samsung's senior executive reshuffle on Monday that Kim no longer heads the company's home appliance business, although he retains his CEO position for Samsung's CE business division.

Lee Won-jin, an executive vice president who leads service business team at Samsung's visual display unit, will serve the same job for the company's mobile business unit.

The move will allow Lee, former managing director at Google Korea, to focus on developing contents services for both mobile phones and TVs.

The latest reshuffle follows changes to leadership at Samsung on Monday. Earlier the company named a new mobile business chief, and promoted 162 executives.

Samsung usually announces personnel reshuffles in December, but the appointments were delayed as trials involving Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong and key executives have dragged out longer than expected. (Yonhap)
