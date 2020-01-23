 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
National

NSC members discuss follow-up measures to Hormuz troop dispatch decision: Cheong Wa Dae

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 23, 2020 - 19:36       Updated : Jan 23, 2020 - 19:36
Director of National Security Office Chung Eui-yong speaks at the National Security Council. (Cheong Wa Dae)
Director of National Security Office Chung Eui-yong speaks at the National Security Council. (Cheong Wa Dae)
South Korea’s top security officials had internal discussions Thursday on ways to strengthen "communication" with Iran and the United States in connection with its decision to send naval troops to the Strait of Hormuz for contributions to maritime security there, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

They reviewed the international community’s responses to the move and discussed "follow-up measures," including the strengthening of "communication" with relevant nations, during the weekly session of the National Security Council standing committee, it said in a brief press release. The meeting was presided over by Chung Eui-yong, director of national security at the presidential office.

It did not name those related countries, but the expression is used in context for the US, which has requested such a military role by Seoul, and Iran, which is regarded as a source of instability in the strait, a key global oil supply route.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of National Defense announced that the anti-piracy Cheonghae Unit, stationed in the Gulf of Aden, will broaden its operational area to the strait.

The NSC members, meanwhile, checked ways for "tangible accomplishments" in efforts to move forward the Korea peace process through the resumption of various inter-Korean cooperation and exchanges, Cheong Wa Dae said.

The government is seeking to allow South Koreans to visit North Korea on "individual tours" that would not be subject to UN Security Council resolutions on the communist neighbor.

Officially, Pyongyang has stayed silent about Seoul’s idea. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114