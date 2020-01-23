 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Finance

FSS expands consumer protection in reshuffle

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : Jan 23, 2020 - 15:49       Updated : Jan 23, 2020 - 15:49

The Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Yoon Suk-heun speaks Thursday in a press briefing on the organization's reshuffle plan. (Yonhap)
The Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Yoon Suk-heun speaks Thursday in a press briefing on the organization's reshuffle plan. (Yonhap)


The Financial Supervisory Service on Thursday unveiled its reshuffle blueprint, focusing on consumer protection and innovative finance.

The move came amid the ongoing controversy regarding the so-called derivatives-linked fund fiasco -- the improper sales of products by local banks and securities. The FSS is slated to announce its sanction decision for two major banking chiefs later this month.

“To respond to the stronger consumer protection needs and enhance the supervisory functions over high-risk financial products, the FSS has come up with a reorganization plan,” the watchdog said in a release.

The key pillars of the reshuffle are to expand the department in charge of financial consumer protection and to establish a new sector to support the digital transformation of financial supervision, officials said.

The financial consumer protection department, previously aligned in six divisions and 26 teams, will be rearranged into 13 divisions and 40 teams.

While seven divisions will focus on preemptive damage prevention, the other six will take charge of disputes, petitions and related investigations.

With this subdivision of functions, a deputy governor post has been added, bringing the total number of the senior level posts to nine.

Meanwhile, the FSS’ sanctions committee is slated to hold its final meeting on Jan. 31 to decide the penalties for KEB Hana Bank and Woori Bank, as well as their respective chiefs at the time of the disputed DLF sales last year.

The panel earlier delivered a notice to Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo and Woori Financial Group Chairman Sohn Tae-seung that they may be handed down “reprimands and warnings” for failing to supervise the internal process.

Other newly established teams in the FSS’ latest reshuffle plan included a “SubTech Innovation” team, in charge of technology-based financial supervisory system, and a “RegTech” team under the IT-Fintech Strategy Department to supervise the IT sectors of financial companies.

In step with the incumbent Moon Jae-in government’s New Southern Policy and also to seek new growth opportunities, the FSS will also initiate a special task force on helping local financial firms expand business in Southeast Asian countries.

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114