Eximbank employees volunteer at soup kitchen

Eximbank CEO Bang Moon-kyu (right) serves food along with employees at the Warm Hearted Food Supply Center near Seoul Station on Tuesday. (Eximbank)
The Export-Import Bank of Korea said Thursday that its employees volunteered at a soup kitchen near Seoul Station earlier this week, as part of its efforts to consistently engage in community welfare.
Twenty Eximbank’s employees, who were part of the lender’s Hope Seed Volunteer program served hearty meals to the homeless on Tuesday, ahead of this year’s Jan. 24-27 Lunar New Year holidays, the bank said.
Eximbank has been funding Warm Hearted Food Supply Center near Seoul Station -- a location with one of the largest stable homeless population here -- since 2012.
“It was an opportunity to share warm love through food full of care,” Eximbank CEO Bang Moon-kyu said.
“We will continue our tradition of volunteering to help give our neighbors the strength to recover,” he added.
