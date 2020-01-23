 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Finance

Eximbank employees volunteer at soup kitchen

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Jan 23, 2020 - 12:19       Updated : Jan 23, 2020 - 12:19
Eximbank CEO Bang Moon-kyu (right) serves food along with employees at the Warm Hearted Food Supply Center near Seoul Station on Tuesday. (Eximbank)
Eximbank CEO Bang Moon-kyu (right) serves food along with employees at the Warm Hearted Food Supply Center near Seoul Station on Tuesday. (Eximbank)

The Export-Import Bank of Korea said Thursday that its employees volunteered at a soup kitchen near Seoul Station earlier this week, as part of its efforts to consistently engage in community welfare.

Twenty Eximbank’s employees, who were part of the lender’s Hope Seed Volunteer program served hearty meals to the homeless on Tuesday, ahead of this year’s Jan. 24-27 Lunar New Year holidays, the bank said.

Eximbank has been funding Warm Hearted Food Supply Center near Seoul Station -- a location with one of the largest stable homeless population here -- since 2012.

“It was an opportunity to share warm love through food full of care,” Eximbank CEO Bang Moon-kyu said.

“We will continue our tradition of volunteering to help give our neighbors the strength to recover,” he added.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114