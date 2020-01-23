 Back To Top
Entertainment
Entertainment

TWICE music video 'TT' hits 500m YouTube views

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 23, 2020 - 09:56       Updated : Jan 23, 2020 - 09:56
(JYP Entertainment)
(JYP Entertainment)

"TT," a 2016 music video by K-pop girl band TWICE, hit the milestone of 500 million YouTube views Thursday, the band's management agency said.

The video achieved the feat Thursday morning, becoming the band's first to hit the 500 million mark, according to JYP Entertainment.

It was released in October 2016 on TWICE's third EP, "TWICEcoaster: LANE1."

The video initially surpassed the threshold of 300 million YouTube views in December 2017, the first K-pop song by female artists to do so. (Yonhap)



