Business

[Photo News] Final farewell for late Lotte founder

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jan 22, 2020 - 18:10       Updated : Jan 22, 2020 - 18:10
Late Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho’s two sons, Shin Dong-bin (left), the second son and the chairman of Lotte Group, and Shin Dong-joo, the first son and chairman of SDJ Corporation, lay wreaths at a sendoff ceremony held inside the concert hall at the Lotte World Mall in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Late Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho’s two sons, Shin Dong-bin (left), the second son and the chairman of Lotte Group, and Shin Dong-joo, the first son and chairman of SDJ Corporation, lay wreaths at a sendoff ceremony held inside the concert hall at the Lotte World Mall in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Relatives and associates gathered to bid a final farewell to Shin Kyuk-ho, the late founder and honorary chairman of Lotte Group, commemorating his legacy in a ceremony in Seoul on Wednesday.

Shin was a self-made entrepreneur, who built his way up to establish Lotte Group, one of the five biggest conglomerates in South Korea – the others being Samsung, Hyundai, LG and SK. He passed away Sunday at the age of 97.

More than 1,400 people participated in the ceremony held at Seoul’s Lotte World Mall, the 123-story edifice that embodies the late founder’s lifelong dream.

The late founder’s two sons, Shin Dong-bin, the chairman of Lotte Group and Shin Dong-joo, the chairman of SDJ Corporation, were also present. The estranged brothers saw each other for the first time in over a year, after waging a public battle over the control of the company.
 
Shin Dong-bin (fourth from left), the chairman of Lotte Group and Shin Dong-joo (third from right), the chairman of SDJ Corporation, and other family members, including their mother Shigemitsu Hatsuko (fifth from left), and their wives, attend the ceremony to say goodbye to the late entrepreneur held inside the concert hall at the Lotte World Mall in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Shin Dong-bin (fourth from left), the chairman of Lotte Group and Shin Dong-joo (third from right), the chairman of SDJ Corporation, and other family members, including their mother Shigemitsu Hatsuko (fifth from left), and their wives, attend the ceremony to say goodbye to the late entrepreneur held inside the concert hall at the Lotte World Mall in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Grandsons of Shin Kyuk-ho lead the mourners during a sendoff ceremony at the Lotte World Mall in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Grandsons of Shin Kyuk-ho lead the mourners during a sendoff ceremony at the Lotte World Mall in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

In his eulogy, Shin Dong-bin said his late father had dedicated all his life for the employees and customers of Lotte Group, and that his family would follow in his father’s footsteps.

Before leaving for the burial site in Ulsan, the car carrying Shin’s coffin circled around Lotte World Tower.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
