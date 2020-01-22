 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Entertainment

‘Time to Hunt’ starring SAG-winner Choi Woo-sik to screen at Berlin fest

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Jan 22, 2020 - 15:46       Updated : Jan 22, 2020 - 16:35

“Time to Hunt” (Little Big Pictures)
“Time to Hunt” (Little Big Pictures)

Korean thriller “Time to Hunt” has been included in the Berlin International Film Festival’s screening lineup for this year, according to an announcement Tuesday.

Marking its 70th anniversary this year, the event is considered one of the top three film festivals in the world, along with the Cannes Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival.

The movie is the first Korean work to be shown in the Berlinale’s special gala section, which spotlights films of current topics and creative formats. The special screening aims to give the audience a chance to experience popular international films and to provide a venue for in-depth discussion on the diversity of the cinema industry.

“Time to Hunt,” directed by Yoon Sung-hyun of the highly acclaimed “Bleak Night,” won awards at film festivals at home and abroad in 2011.

The story takes viewers to a dystopian future where the whole country is suffering from grave poverty following a catastrophic financial crisis. While the prospects are especially bad for young people, four men commit crimes in order to survive in dangerous slums.


Actor Choi Woo-sik in “Time to Hunt” (Little Big Pictures)
Actor Choi Woo-sik in “Time to Hunt” (Little Big Pictures)

The film’s cast includes Choi Woo-sik who, along with fellow cast members of “Parasite,” won the best ensemble prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Monday. Other stars in “Time to Hunt” include well-known actor Lee Je-hoon and rising-star Park Jung-min.

Carlo Chatrian, the artistic director of the Berlinale, praised the movie as a “gripping, timely thriller that always keeps viewers on edge of their seats,” according to the movie’s distributor Little Big Pictures.

Other special screenings at this year’s Berlinale include “High Ground,” directed by Stephen Maxwell Johnson, documentary films “The American Sector” and “Golda Maria,” and “Numbers” from Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov.


The 70th Berlin International Film Festival will be held from Feb. 20 to March 1.

By Choi Ji-won  (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114