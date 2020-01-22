Korean meat brand taps Pakistan market

Korean food service enterprise Didim said Wednesday its Korean barbecue brand Mapo Galmaegi signed a franchise contract with a Pakistani company to start business there.



Didim said it signed the contract with M Anwar Bro, a Pakistani importer that exclusively supplies Korean and Japanese automobile parts to the market there on Tuesday.





(Didim)



M Anwar Bro also owns construction- and computer-related subsidiaries. Recently, the Pakistani company sought to expand its businesses into food, and contacted Didim upon seeing the popularity of Korean barbecue, Didim explained.



It is the first time for a Korean franchise selling meat to tap into the Pakistan market, the company said.



Mapo Galmaegi said it will open its first store in Pakistan in August, and plans to expand its business in the country in the next four years. Taking into consideration the Islamic restriction on eating pork, it will present beef items to target customers there, the company added.



By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)