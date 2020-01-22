 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
National

[Newsmaker] Man sentenced to 8 months in jail for killing dog

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 22, 2020 - 11:49       Updated : Jan 22, 2020 - 13:59
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A 28-year-old man was sentenced to eight months in prison on Wednesday for the brutal killing of a lost dog.

The Seoul Western District Court handed down the prison sentence to the man, surnamed Jeong, on charges of breaching animal protection law.

Jeong, who worked at a local fried chicken restaurant, was charged with killing a lost dog in Seoul's western ward of Mapo in October last year. The dog was found with severe wounds to its head.

"The method of the crime was very cruel and showed (Jeong's) contempt toward life. There is also substantial room for criticism regarding the motive of the crime," the judge said, noting that Jeong tried to catch the dog to raise it himself but killed it when it resisted him.

"A jail term is inevitable considering that ... the victim's family are demanding strong punishment and that (Jeong) has been punished several times for violence," the judge said, adding that the court factored in that the crime was not premeditated and Jeong has acknowledged and expressed regret.

Prosecutors had earlier demanded a 18 month jail term for the man. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114