Cheonghae, Korea’s first overseas anti-piracy unit





Navy destroyer Wang Geon sets sail from Busan on Dec. 27 for a six-month rotation for the country’s overseas anti-piracy Cheonghae Unit. (South Korean Navy)



The Cheonghae unit, deployed to safeguard a strategic waterway in the Middle East, is South Korea’s first overseas anti-piracy unit, best known for its highly publicized 2011 “Operation Dawn of Gulf of Aden.”



In a dramatic rescue mission, Cheonghae’s commandos stormed a Korean tanker that had been hijacked by pirates off Somalia. All 21 crew members were rescued, and eight of the 17 pirates were killed. Five more pirates were captured, and four escaped. The tanker’s captain, Seok Hae-gyun, was badly wounded but survived and became something of a national hero for his bravery during the rescue operation.



The 300-strong Cheonghae, starting Tuesday, will safeguard the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow body of water linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, which feeds into the Arabian Sea. Over 20 million barrels of oil pass through the strait, including many bound for Korea.



That means Cheonghae’s scope of operation will increase 3.5 times, stretching from the current Gulf of Aden off Somalia to the Gulf of Oman, the Strait of Hormuz and further to the Persian Gulf.



The forces will conduct independent operations, according to the Defense Ministry, and will not officially join a US-led coalition known as the International Maritime Security Construct. It sent two Korean liaison officers to the IMSC and will cooperate if needed.





