[Herald Interview] Halsey says working with BTS one of best experiences in life

Halsey (Live Nation Korea)





Halsey, the US artist who made herself known to Korean fans after featuring on K-pop sensation BTS’ hit song “Boy With Luv” last year, remembers the collaboration as one of the best experiences in her life.



In an email interview conducted ahead of her Seoul concert in May, Halsey said, “I flew to Korea to film the music video for ‘Boy With Luv’ and got to spend some time there, and see how they work, how they make music video, and how dedicated they are to dancing and making sure everything is perfect.



“It definitely inspired me to maintain that kind of dedication with my art as well,” she said.



Getting to know each of the bandmates personally, Halsey proposed another collaboration with one of the members, Suga, and featured him in her song “Suga’s Interlude,” which is listed on her latest album, “Manic.”



“His solo music -- ‘Agust D’ -- really spoke to me. The music was a lot about really personal times and dark side, the confusing life of being a musician and to go on as a person accepting that. And when I heard that, in my heart I knew I wanted to have Suga on my album,” she explained.







Halsey (Live Nation Korea)