 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Business

Aekyung Group purchases site for R&D center in Songdo

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jan 21, 2020 - 15:46       Updated : Jan 21, 2020 - 15:47
(Aekyung Group)
(Aekyung Group)

South Korean household and personal care product maker Aekyung Group said Tuesday it has purchased a site at Songdo, Incheon, for its envisioned research and development center.

The company has signed a contract with Incheon Free Economic Zone to buy the 28,722-square-meter site inside the high-tech industry cluster Sector B in Songdo International City, for 34.5 billion won ($29.5 million).

The group’s major subsidiaries, Aekyung Petrochemical and Aekyung, have invested in the site at a 60:40 ratio. They plan to construct an R&D center with a total floor space of 43,000 square meters.

The company said it plans to begin construction of the facility in 2021 and aims to finish by the second half of 2022.

The envisioned center will be used for the development of new high-tech materials and technology and also research eco-friendly products.

“We plan to make the center a landmark in the region by promoting collaborative work with the industry, universities and institutes, and cultivating talented personnel,” Aekyung Holdings CEO Ahn Jae-seok said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114