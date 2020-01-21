Celltrion to open China’s biggest biologics facility in Wuhan

Celltrion announced Tuesday that it would build its first plant in Wuhan, China, saying it would be the country’s biggest biologics plant.



Celltrion Group said it had the full support of the Hubei provincial government in setting up the plant, which would be able to manufacture 120,000 liters of biologic drugs. China’s largest current facility can produce 5,000 liters.







Celltrion’s Vice Chairman Kee Woo-sung (left) and Hubei provincial government official Ma GuoQiang discuss business in Wuhan, China, Monday. (Celltrion)