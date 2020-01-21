Samsung to pay largest incentives for subcontractors

Samsung Electronics said Tuesday it plans to give its chipmaking subcontractors a bonanza during the Lunar New Year holidays -- the biggest bonus since 2010 -- for their performance last year.



The South Korean tech giant’s semiconductor division pays a total of 41.74 billion won ($35.8 million) to around 20,000 employees of primary and secondary contractors, marking the greatest sum in incentives for the second-half period since 2010.





Employees of Samsung Electronics and its contractors pose at the device solutions headquarters in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday. (Samsung Electronics)