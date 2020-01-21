South Korea to send Cheonghae Unit to Strait of Hormuz

(Yonhap)



The Ministry of National Defense said Tuesday that the operational range of the Navy’s Cheonghae Unit will be extended from the Gulf of Aden to the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow body of water between the Persian and Oman Gulf that sees millions of barrels of oil passing through it daily.



“Given the heightened tensions in the Middle East, we’ve decided to field the anti-piracy unit to cover those areas to safeguard our people and guarantee free passage of our ships,” said the ministry.



In addition to operating in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Yemen, the unit will further undertake its missions there for an indefinite period of time, until situations around the region “get better,” according to the ministry.



The ministry added the unit will operate independently of the US-led multinational coalition to defend the strait, but it will cooperate with the international team if called for.



Last July, the United States urged allies to join a coordinated maritime security mission two months after Iranian revolutionary guards attacked oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.







Wang Geon (Yonhap)