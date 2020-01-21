South Korea to send Cheonghae Unit to Strait of Hormuz

(Yonhap)
The Ministry of National Defense said Tuesday that the operational range of the Navy’s Cheonghae Unit will be extended from the Gulf of Aden to the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow body of water between the Persian and Oman Gulf that sees millions of barrels of oil passing through it daily.
“Given the heightened tensions in the Middle East, we’ve decided to field the anti-piracy unit to cover those areas to safeguard our people and guarantee free passage of our ships,” said the ministry.
In addition to operating in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Yemen, the unit will further undertake its missions there for an indefinite period of time, until situations around the region “get better,” according to the ministry.
The ministry added the unit will operate independently of the US-led multinational coalition to defend the strait, but it will cooperate with the international team if called for.
Last July, the United States urged allies to join a coordinated maritime security mission two months after Iranian revolutionary guards attacked oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.
Wang Geon (Yonhap)
The ministry said locally developed destroyer Wang Geon is set to replace destroyer Kang Gam-chan later in the afternoon and lead the operations. The 4400-ton destroyer Wang Geon, which houses around 300 soldiers including the special forces, remains fully capable of sea, air and land operations.
Seoul’s decision to expand the deployment of the anti-piracy unit to the region and yet not to join the US-led coalition of forces is understood to respect both its alliance with Washington and economic ties to Tehran.
Amid the disagreement with South Korea over a defense-sharing cost deal and resumption of Pyongyang tourism, the United States has called on Korea to join its planned maritime mission in the Middle East while Iran urged against it.
The Defense Ministry said fielding the unit in the region serves national interests of protecting the Korean people and vessels, and Seoul officials familiar with the issue said the thorny issues between Seoul and Washington had nothing to do with the deployment decision.
The ministry furthered that the deployment did not require much-debated additional parliamentary authorization, as the unit had already been granted discretion to expand its operational range beyond the initially approved region if it relates to the protection of Korean people in times of emergency.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)