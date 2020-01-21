 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Finance

Foreign deposits rise on weak dollar in Dec.

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 21, 2020 - 13:02       Updated : Jan 21, 2020 - 13:02

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Foreign currency deposits held by banks in South Korea rose sharply from a month earlier in December, central bank data showed Tuesday, apparently on the weakening of the US greenback that prompted both individuals and firms to boost their dollar holdings.

The outstanding foreign currency deposits here came to $79.44 billion as of end-December, up $4.57 billion from a month before, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.

The increase marks a turnaround from a $3.67 billion drop in November.

Foreign currency deposits include those held by foreign entities that have stayed here for more than six months.

The rise was largely attributed to the weakening of the US dollar against the South Korean won.

The dollar traded for 1,156.4 won at end-December, down from 1,181.2 won a month earlier, according to the BOK.

Companies here boosted their foreign currency deposits by more than $3.9 billion to nearly $62 billion last month, while individuals added $640 million to $17.45 billion.

Also, deposits held in US dollars surged $4.82 billion to about $68.8 billion in the month. Those held in Japanese yen and euros dipped $30 million and $190 million to $4.45 billion and $3.29 billion, respectively. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114