Business

[Monitor] ICT exports falls 20% on-year in 2019

By Korea Herald
Published : Jan 22, 2020 - 15:52       Updated : Jan 22, 2020 - 15:52

South Korea’s exports of information and communication technology products fell nearly 20 percent on-year in 2019, according to data by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It is due mainly to a prolonged trade row between the United States and China, a drop in chip prices and a base effect as the country posted record-high exports in 2018.

The nation’s outbound ICT shipments totaled $176.9 billion last year, down from $220.4 billion in 2018. It still recorded a trade surplus of $68.5 billion in the sector by importing $108.4 billion worth of ICT products.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
