North Korean defector in his 60s found dead

Police are investigating the death of a 62-year-old North Korean defector who was found dead last week at a cemetery in Daegu.



The Daegu Suseong Police Station said Monday that the defector, from the North’s Ryanggang Province, was found by a rescue dog at around 10:20 a.m. Friday at the cemetery in Suseong, a southeastern district in the city.







(Yonhap)