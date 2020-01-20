North Korean defector in his 60s found dead

Police are investigating the death of a 62-year-old North Korean defector who was found dead last week at a cemetery in Daegu.
The Daegu Suseong Police Station said Monday that the defector, from the North’s Ryanggang Province, was found by a rescue dog at around 10:20 a.m. Friday at the cemetery in Suseong, a southeastern district in the city.
According to the police, the man, who came to South Korea in 2008, had been living by himself on government subsidies since 2010, when he could no longer work due to health reasons.
Police said they had found a note in his apartment saying things were hard for him. In the note, he thanked the police lieutenant in charge of looking after him.
Police will request an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
