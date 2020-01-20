 Back To Top
Business

CheongKwanJang collaborates with Spain’s Vicens

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jan 20, 2020 - 17:14       Updated : Jan 20, 2020 - 17:15
Red ginseng-flavored chocolates by CheongKwanJang and Vicens (KGC)
Red ginseng-flavored chocolates by CheongKwanJang and Vicens (KGC)
Red ginseng health supplement brand CheongKwanJang of Korea Ginseng Corp. said Monday it has collaborated with Spain’s renowned chocolate and nougat brand Vicens.


The products, released last month, are the result of a partnership between the 120-year-old South Korean firm and Vicens -- with 250 years of tradition -- to introduce six different chocolate types featuring red ginseng.

Vicens has been making chocolates and turrons (nougats) since its establishment in 1775.

The latest collaboration was made possible as CheongKwanJang supplied 6-year-old red ginseng extracts to Vicens. The Spanish comapany’s chief maestro Angel-Velasco Ferez and his team worked on producing premium turrons and chocolates blended with the concentrates, the company explained.

Albert Adria, the chef operating Michelin-starred restaurant Enigma in Barcelona, also participated in rolling out a special edition.

The products are currently available at Vicens branches in Spain, as well as duty-free shops at major airports in Korea.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
