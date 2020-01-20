 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
National

[Newsmaker] Opposition leader sends beef jerky to Buddhist monks

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Jan 20, 2020 - 15:45       Updated : Jan 20, 2020 - 16:09
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea’s opposition leader accidentally sent beef jerky to the Jogye Order of Buddhism as a Lunar New Year’s gift, bewildering the country’s largest Buddhist group, which practices vegetarianism.

Gift sets containing beef were delivered to several of the group’s senior officials earlier last week under the name of Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn. 

The main opposition party learned about the mistake Friday and retrieved the gift sets the same day. It said it had prepared to send something else, but an error occurred.

On Monday, Hwang expressed deep regret.

Asked about the incident by reporters after a party meeting at the National Assembly, the leader said he would investigate to find out how it happened.

Hwang, a devout Christian, created a stir in May last year at a Buddha’s birthday event.

At the time, he did not press the palms of his hands together, a gesture of prayer and greeting for Buddhists. He later apologized for his “lack of understanding of different religions.”

Influenced by Mahayana Buddhism, Jogye Order monks do not eat meat because they adhere strictly to the five precepts in Buddhism, the first of which forbids the killing of living beings.

By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114