Samsung appoints Roh Tae-moon as new smartphone biz head

Roh Tae-moon, the new head of Samsung Electronics' mobile business (Samsung Electronics)



Samsung Electronics announced Monday that it has appointed Roh Tae-moon, incumbent president of mobile hardware research and development, to lead the entire mobile business unit as part of its 2020 personnel reshuffle and organizational restructuring.



Roh, 51, was recognized for his technological leadership in advancing the development of the Samsung Galaxy smartphone series, which has raised the Korean tech giant’s global competitiveness.



While Roh is to lead the smartphone unit of Samsung’s IT and mobile communications division, current CEO Koh Dong-jin will spearhead its smartphone and telecommunications equipment business activities.



Samsung also announced the promotion of four executives to the rank of president: Jeon Kyung-hoon, executive vice president of the network business unit; Hwang Seong-woo, executive vice president of the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology; Choi Yoon-ho, executive vice president of the business support task force, to president of corporate management; and Park Hark-kyu, executive vice president of business operations at Samsung SDS, to president of corporate management at Samsung Electronics’ Device Solutions Division.







Park Hark-kyu (Samsung Electronics)

Choi Yoon-ho (Samsung Electronics)

Hwang Seong-woo (Samsung Electronics)

Jeon Kyung-hoon (Samsung Electronics)





The company has adjusted the responsibilities of current leaders, too.

Semiconductor division CEO and Vice Chairman Kim Ki-nam will no longer co-head SAIT. CEO Kim Hyun-suk will no longer be in charge of the consumer electronics business unit, but will retain his positions as division head and Samsung Research head.



Rhee In-yong, adviser to the corporate social responsibility business unit and former president of communications, has been appointed president of corporate relations.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)