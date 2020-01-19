 Back To Top
Entertainment

'Parasite' wins top prize from American Cinema Editors

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 19, 2020 - 21:21       Updated : Jan 19, 2020 - 21:21
Bong Joon-ho's sensation "Parasite" won the top prize for best edited feature film at the 70th annual ACE Eddie Awards, US media have reported.

It marked the first time that a foreign language film has won the top prize in ACE Eddie Awards history.


Poster for 'Parasite'
Poster for 'Parasite'


Parasite editor Yang Jin-mo said in an acceptance speech, "First of all, this all feels like a dream. I can't believe this is happening," according to Deadline Hollywood, an entertainment industry news site.

"It's such a huge honor to be nominated such amazing honors, and I'll do my best to work on great films with great directors," Yang said, according to Deadline Hollywood.

The film has also earned six nominations, including best picture, for the upcoming Academy Awards, becoming the first South Korean movie to compete at the world's biggest film event.

The 92nd Oscars ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on Feb. 9.

Bong's seventh feature film is a family satire that depicts the entrenched social class system through the lives of two families, one rich and one poor, with Bong's humor and suspense.

Since winning the top prize at this year's Cannes Film Festival, "Parasite" has emerged as a serious contender for an Oscar trophy in the US awards season. It has collected a number of prizes from US film critics associations and brought home best foreign language film at the Golden Globe Awards. (Yonhap)
