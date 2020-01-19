 Back To Top
Business

[Breaking] Lotte founder passes away

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jan 19, 2020 - 16:56       Updated : Jan 19, 2020 - 18:00
Lotte Group Founder and Honorary Chairman Shin Kyuk-ho (Yonhap)
Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho passed away at 4:30 p.m., Sunday. He was 97.

Shin was the last of the first-generation founders of South Korea’s major conglomerates including Samsung, Hyundai, LG and SK.

Shin, who held the title of honorary chairman until his passing, was a self-made business guru having built a business empire spanning industries of food, distribution, tourism and petrochemicals centered on Korea and Japan, after starting with a chewing gum business in the late 1940s.

Earlier on Sunday, Lotte Group had said Shin, who has been hospitalized for weeks, had been moved into an intensive care unit after his illness worsened.

Shin was admitted to the Asan Medical Center last month for the nutrition supply treatment as his condition deteriorated.

His family and group executives gathered at the hospital when they were told that he was deemed in critical condition, according to the group.

His younger son, Lotte Chairman Shin Dong-bin, who was on a business trip in Japan, immediately returned, according to reports. The eldest son Shin Dong-ju, former vice chairman of Lotte Holdings, also returned from Japan, reports said.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
