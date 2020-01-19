Bias toward tech firms flusters stock market investors

South Korea’s stock market was tepid in 2019 and continues to face uncertainties, rankling many investors who are complaining that technology firms are being preferred for listing on the secondary Kosdaq bourse.



While the stock market operator has highlighted the system as a vital foothold for new promising and innovative business players, skeptics also suggest that it provides excessive benefits to underqualified rookies.



The number of companies listed on Kosdaq through the preferential process for tech firms stood at 87 as of last year, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX) on Sunday.







An investor monitors share prices on an electronic board at the Korea Exchange. (Yonhap)