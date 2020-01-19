SK Biopharmaceuticals CEO promises new drug every other year

SAN FRANCISCO -- Korean central nervous system drug developer SK Biopharmaceuticals’ CEO Cho Jeong-woo vowed to acquire a novel drug approval every two years, speaking to reporters during the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference 2020 in San Francisco on Wednesday.



SK Biopharmaceuticals has so far received two approvals from US Food and Drug Administration; one for sleep apnea treatment Sunosi (solriamfetol), licensed out to Jazz Pharmaceutical and the other for partial onset epilepsy treatment Xcopri (cenovamate), which it single-handedly developed to the final stage.







SK Biopharmaceuticals’ CEO Cho Jeong-woo meet with reporters in San Francisco. (Joint Press Corp.)