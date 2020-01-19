[Monitor] Eco-friendly cars on rise in Korea

Amid growing interest in environmental issues in Korea, the number of eco-friendly cars registered here exceeded 600,000 vehicles for the first time, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport showed.









The number of eco-friendly vehicles, including electric cars, hydrogen cars and hybrids, stood at 601,048 units as of the end of December last year. The share of the total number of registered vehicles increased from 2.0 percent in 2018 to 2.5 percent last year.



The cumulative number of automobiles registered in Korea was 23,677,366 last year, up by 475,000 units in 2018.



