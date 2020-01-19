 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS to showcase new single on CBS' 'The Late Late Show' this month

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 19, 2020 - 09:26       Updated : Jan 19, 2020 - 09:26
K-pop super band BTS will appear on US broadcaster CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" later this month to showcase their new single, the band's management agency said Saturday.

Joining the famous US talk show on Jan. 28 (US time), BTS will stage "Black Swan," a track from the bands' upcoming "Map of the Soul: 7" album, according to Big Hit Entertainment. BTS previously appeared on the show in 2017 and 2018. 


(Big Hit Entertainment)
(Big Hit Entertainment)

The song hit major South Korean and overseas online music streaming services on Friday ahead of the full release of the band's fourth full-length album and second "Map of the Soul" album on Feb. 21.

As of 9 a.m., the new song topped the iTunes Top Songs charts of 93 countries, the highest tally for any K-pop song, the agency said.

Pre-orders for the new album have topped 3.42 million copies in the first week since pre-sales began last week, the biggest pre-order volume ever for a South Korean album. (Yonhap)



