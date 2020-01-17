Mahindra set to inject W230b into SsangYong Motor: sources

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. looks set to inject fresh cash into its cash-strapped South Korean unit SsangYong Motor Co. in a move to seek help from SsangYong's main creditor bank, industry sources said Friday.Mahindra & Mahindra Managing Director Pawan Goenka said the Indian carmaker will make a 230 billion-won ($198 million) investment after obtaining approval from its board during his meetings with SsangYong's labor union and Lee Dong-gull, chairman of the state-run Korea Development Bank, in Seoul on Thursday, a person familiar with the matter told Yonhap News Agency over the phone.On Thursday, Goenka flew to Seoul apparently to seek a financial helping hand from the KDB. The KDB extended a loan of 100 billion won to SsangYong last year."Goenka will leave for India today, and he will participate in SsangYong's board meeting scheduled for Jan. 30 through video conference from India," a SsangYong Motor spokesman said.In March 2011, Mahindra acquired a 70 percent stake in the carmaker in bankruptcy proceedings for 523 billion won as part of its "globalization strategy."Mahindra currently owns a 74.65 percent stake in SsangYong Motor after two rounds of rights issues worth 130 billion won since 2013.Mahindra earlier hinted that it would consider injecting 230 billion won into SsangYong to normalize its business during a meeting with the carmaker's labor union in India late last year in return for an additional loan by the KDB.In a statement released hours after the meeting between Goenka and Lee, the KDB said that Mahindra underlined that it, as the largest shareholder, is making "responsible" efforts to revive SsangYong Motor."On top of its direct investment plans for a turnaround in SsangYong Motor, Mahindra said its business ties with the world's leading carmakers can help reinforce the competitiveness of the Korean unit," the statement said.But the KDB didn't say whether Mahindra asked for a fresh loan for SsangYong to help it keep up its operations.SsangYong Motor has struggled with deteriorating earnings results since 2017, when it shifted to a net loss of 66 billion won from a net profit of 58 billion won a year earlier. In 2018, net losses continued, reaching 62 billion won.For the whole of 2019, SsangYong Motor's sales fell 6.5 percent to 132,799 vehicles from 141,995 units in the year-ago period due to lower demand for its models. Earnings results for 2019 will be released in the coming weeks.SsangYong's lineup is composed of the flagship G4 Rexton, Tivoli, Korando and Rexton Sports. (Yonhap)