Samsung de facto leader Lee Jae-yong attends fourth hearing of retrial

Samsung Electronics’ de facto leader Lee Jae-yong on Friday appeared at the Seoul High Court with his lawyers to attend the fourth hearing of the retrial on Lee’s bribery scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye.



Lee remained silent on questions asked by reporters on the scene. At the entrance to the Seoul High Court, a group of people from local labor unions demonstrated in support of more jail time for Lee.





Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong enters the Seoul High Court for the fourth hearing of his retrial on Friday. (Yonhap)