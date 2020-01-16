Korean investor in Nasdaq-listed OncoSec seeks to thwart Chinese takeover

Alpha Holdings, the largest shareholder of Nasdaq-listed OncoSec Medical, is pinning hopes on its last-ditch efforts to prevent a takeover of the biopharmaceutical firm by Chinese entities, ahead of its special shareholders meeting on Friday.



The South Korean shareholder of OncoSec proposed to have controlling stake and hold four out of seven seats on the New Jersey-based firm’s board by injecting a fresh $39.3 million funding. OncoSec is pressed to accept Alpha’s new offer by Thursday.



Alpha currently holds a 15.1 percent stake in the clinical-stage intratumoral cancer immunotherapies developer.





