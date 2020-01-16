Starbucks to roll out BTS drinks

Starbucks Korea will start a new campaign with K-pop boy band BTS and roll out new menu items and products, as part of a project supporting youth, the company said Thursday.



According to the coffee chain, it will start a new campaign, dubbed “Be the Brightest Stars” from Jan. 21 to Feb. 6, to present limited edition menu items and goods themed around the color purple in collaboration with BTS. The campaign is designed to deliver to young people the message, “You shine like a star, just the way you are.”





(Starbucks Korea)



Starbucks Korea said it will roll out one new drink, Blooming Purple Vin Chaud, and five new dessert and food items, including the Blueberry Star Macaroon and Purple Berry Cheese Cake. The six nonfood items include a mug, two glasses and laptop pouches.



Merchandise will be limited to one per person at all stores, with exceptions for some locations on US military bases and at malls and department stores.



The coffee chain said it will donate a portion of the profit from the campaign to its project with a charity group to support young adults to stand on their own feet. Starbucks Korea recently inked a memorandum of understanding with the Beautiful Foundation to support youth.



During the campaign, BTS’ “Make It Right” from the album “Map of the Soul: Persona” will be played at all Starbucks stores across the country, the company said.



By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)