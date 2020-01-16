Park Na-rae to ‘Stand Up’ on small screen

Comedian Park Na-rae has landed a new stand-up comedy show on the small screen.



After airing two pilot episodes in November, KBS will air comedy show “Stand Up” every Tuesday starting Jan. 28, featuring Park as the main host. A total of 10 episodes are scheduled for release.



“Stand Up” is a comedy show for adults that delivers diverse stories about life, according to KBS. Park will lead the program, with guest comedians joining her on the show.



The 34-year-old comedian has worked her way up in the world of stand-up comedy shows. She starred in global streaming giant Netflix’s original stand-up comedy show “Glamour Warning,” released in October.



Park Na-rae in the Netflix original “Glamour Warning” (Netflix)