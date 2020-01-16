Qatar Airways introduces Qsuite on flights from Incheon

Qatar Airways said Thursday that its new business class Qsuite will be introduced in all its flights departing Incheon International Airport.



Qsuite is the airway’s business class, considered as one of the most luxurious business classes, offering customized suite room environment. It was first introduced for the Doha-London route in June 2017.







(Qatar Airways)



All Qsuite seats can be customized. By using privacy panel, passengers can create their own room. When traveling with friends or family, the TV monitor space can be rearranged, so the four adjacent seats can be arranged to face each other and form a larger suite room environment.



All meals onboard can be ordered and are offered based on the passenger’s selection and need.



All Qsuite seats offer fully-flat double bed, the first attempt by Qatar Airways as an air carrier.



“We are proud to be able to introduce the best traveling experience for Korean customers. Qsuite illustrates Qatar Airway’s innovate approach for premium product development and luxury business travel,” said Qatar Airways’ North Asia Vice President Joshua Law.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)