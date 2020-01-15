[Travel Bits] Festivals and sights across Korea



Herb Island Lighting Festival



The Herb Island Lighting Festival creates a romantic ambiance with beautiful lighting displays. Visitors can enjoy the pink wish tunnel, sparkling buildings, the Santa Village, a photo zone and other twinkling places.



It is open to visitors of all ages, and admission costs 9,000 won. Children, senior citizens, people with disabilities and groups of 20 or more get in for 7,000 won per person. The festival runs through April 30.



For more information in Korean, English or Chinese, visit www.herbisland.co.kr.









Winter Wonder, Nami Island



Nami Island in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, is hosting the festival “Winter Wonder, Nami Island.”



As part of the event, an art tour has been organized. Visitors can enjoy illustrations from picture books, artworks by artist Lim Bo-young and an exhibition on folk music instruments from around the world.



After the tour, they can sit down for tea and discuss the exhibition with the docent.



The art tour starts every Saturday at 3 p.m. until Feb. 9.



Reservations can be made online in advance at 33,000 won at https://bit.ly/39AYOwb. For more information, call (031) 580-8193.









Ulsan Grand Park Light Festival



The Ulsan Grand Park Light Festival takes place at the Ulsan Grand Park Main Gate until Jan. 27.



The festival, launched in 2016, has seen more than 250,000 visitors over the years, with some 40 percent coming from outside of Ulsan.



This year’s edition features nine different moonlight themes. A multimedia light show will be displayed at an 11-meter-tall star-shaped structure.



For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.uimc.or.kr) is in Korean and English.









Nonsan Strawberry Festival



The Nonsan Strawberry Festival will be held in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, the largest strawberry-producing region in Korea, from Feb. 19-23.



It features strawberry-related activities and events that aim to support the regional economy. Visitors can pick strawberries, bake strawberry cakes and make strawberry jam.



Admission is free but fees may apply to some programs.



For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.nonsan.go.kr) is in Korean only.









Jeju Fire Festival



At the annual Jeju Fire Festival, locals pray for a good harvest and good health.



The 2020 festival will be held March 12-15 in the beautiful natural surroundings of the village of Bongseong-ri, Ayeol-eup, on Jeju Island. Various folk games and hands-on programs are set to take place.



Admission is free and the festival is open to visitors of all ages. Shuttle buses to the site will be available throughout the festival.



For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit buriburi.go.kr.