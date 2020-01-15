Yuhan-Kimberly donates over 5 million sanitary pads over 4 years

The company’s donation is part of its “Cheer Up, Daughters” campaign to promote the rights of teens and the importance of hygiene for health, started in 2016 in partnership with the Korea Foundation for Women, a civic women’s group.
|Yuhan-Kimberly’s poster for its “Cheer Up, Daughters” campaign (Yuhan-Kimberly)
According to the company, it donated 1.53 million pads in the first year, followed by 1 million in 2017, 1.46 million in 2018 and 1.01 million pads in 2019, to donate an accumulated number of over 5 million sanitary pads.
It currently produces and sells female sanitary pad labels White, Good Feel and La Nature, and has the largest share in the local market for diapers, sanitary napkins, facial tissues and paper towels.
“Yuhan-Kimberly first introduced hygienic sanitary pads in the early 1970s in South Korea, and with the support and encouragement of customers we were able bring up the quality of our products in an innovative product development process,” a Yuhan-Kimberly official said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)