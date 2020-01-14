Criminal investigation system faces major makeover

The agency’s existing task force team for reforming the criminal investigation system will lead the preparations for at least six months, it added.
The parliament on Monday passed revisions to the criminal procedure laws, widely branded as the “prosecution reform bills,” which entail taking the prosecution’s investigative prerogative away and handing them over to the police.
|Parliament holds plenary session Monday afternoon in the absence of main opposition lawmakers. (Yonhap)
Following the bills’ passage, the top prosecutors’ office has issued a largely compliant message.
“Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl has repeatedly stated as a public official, he will respect the decisions of the National Assembly,” the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office said.
The revisions were approved in the absence of the main opposition Liberal Korea Party, with 165 out of 167 lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party and four minor parties voting overwhelmingly in favor.
The revised bills endow the police with unprecedented investigative jurisdiction, most notably the autonomy to conduct and conclude investigations, for the first time since the Criminal Procedure Code came into place in 1954.
This effectively reduces the prosecution’s authority in criminal investigations.
Police probes will no longer be subject to prosecution supervision, and the police can turn down prosecutors’ requests for complementary investigations. Not all cases filed with the police will be referred to prosecutors for checking whether suspects can be indicted.
In addition, the scope of crimes handled by the prosecution will be limited only to certain white-collar and political offenses.
Criminal justice professor Oh Yoon-sung at Soonchunhyang University told The Korea Herald that police will have to be “extremely cautious” in wielding their new powers.
“The police now have what they have craved for long. But with greater power comes greater responsibility. Under Rhee Syngman’s presidency, the police were subservient to the government,” he said. “Police should be wary of becoming tools for politics.”
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)