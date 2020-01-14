NH-Amundi, SSIAM partner to develop products tracking Vietnam stock indexes

|NH-Amundi Asset Management Chief Executive Bae Young-hoon (left) and SSIAM Chief Executive Le Thi Le Hang pose for a photo at a signing ceremony on Monday. (NH-Amundi Asset Management)
The two entities are awaiting a listing of a new financials exchange-traded fund by February, a NH-Amundi spokesperson said.
Under the partnership, NH-Amundi may opt to create a Vietnam-focused fund, in addition to a fund that is 1.5 times leveraged and tracks the VN30 index, launched in May 2019.
“The MOU will offer Korean investors a wider variety of options to invest in Vietnamese stock market,” said NH-Amundi Chief Executive Bae Young-hoon in a statement.
NH-Amundi is a 70:30 joint venture of NH Financial Group and French investment firm Amundi. SSI Asset Management is wholly owned by Saigon Securities, the largest brokerage house in the domestic market.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)