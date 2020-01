NH-Amundi, SSIAM partner to develop products tracking Vietnam stock indexes

FINANCE

NH-Amundi Asset Management Chief Executive Bae Young-hoon (left) and SSIAM Chief Executive Le Thi Le Hang pose for a photo at a signing ceremony on Monday. (NH-Amundi Asset Management)

Seoul-based NH-Amundi Asset Management and Ho Chi Minh City-based SSI Asset Management have agreed to partner to develop products that track benchmark indexes in the Vietnamese stock market, according to NH-Amundi on Tuesday.On Monday, they signed a memorandum of understanding guaranteeing an exclusive partnership to launch new financial instruments that track indexes of blue-chip companies, including the VN50 listed on the Hanoi Stock Exchange and VN30 that seeks listing on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange.The two entities are awaiting a listing of a new financials exchange-traded fund by February, a NH-Amundi spokesperson said.Under the partnership, NH-Amundi may opt to create a Vietnam-focused fund, in addition to a fund that is 1.5 times leveraged and tracks the VN30 index, launched in May 2019.“The MOU will offer Korean investors a wider variety of options to invest in Vietnamese stock market,” said NH-Amundi Chief Executive Bae Young-hoon in a statement.NH-Amundi is a 70:30 joint venture of NH Financial Group and French investment firm Amundi. SSI Asset Management is wholly owned by Saigon Securities, the largest brokerage house in the domestic market.By Son Ji-hyoung ( consnow@heraldcorp.com