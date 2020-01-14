K-pop generates over 6 billion tweets in 2019

The number is up nearly 15 percent from the year prior, an indication that K-pop is more popular than ever on the platform.
And according to Kim Yeon-jeong, Twitter’s head of global content partnerships, the tweet service plans to keep the upward trend going.
“To make the K-pop community more lively on Twitter, we plan to provide quality content in partnership with major K-pop events such as Soompi Awards, KCON and MAMA, as well as with various artists to help expand their global influence,” Kim said in a statement.
Last year, Twitter’s efforts to interact with fans even set a world record after the hashtag #TwitterBestFandom, which was used as a tool to vote in the 14th Annual Soompi Awards, generated over 60 million uses in 24 hours.
BTS was the most discussed K-pop account for a third consecutive year in 2019, followed by EXO and Got7.
Twitter also revealed the 10 fastest rising K-pop accounts in the world, among which Blackpink came out on top.
The four-piece girl group made history last year after becoming the first K-pop act to perform at Coachella.
Following closely behind was SuperM, a super band consisting of seven members from multiple popular acts from SM Entertainment -- SHINee, EXO, NCT127 and WayV.
The group’s appearance on #TwitterBlueroom Live in Los Angeles in October drew over 2 million views, marking the highest figure to date.
In a further sign of the group’s popularity, over 30 million tweets using the hashtag #SuperM were generated around the group’s debut.
Other artists landing in the top 10 include TXT, Stray Kids, WayV, Ateez, X1, Itzy, AB6IX and (G)I-dle.
When it comes to countries that tweeted the most about K-pop, Thailand came first while South Korea itself was second. Indonesia, the US and the Philippines followed.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)