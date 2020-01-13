EXO's Chen to get married

ENTERTAINMENT

EXO’s Chen announced Monday afternoon that he will be getting married, hinting that his wife-to-be is also pregnant with his child.



In a handwritten letter sent through his agency SM Entertainment, the singer said he has a “girlfriend who he would like to spend the rest of his life with.”



He also said a “blessing has arrived” to him, hinting that his soon-to-be-wife is pregnant.





(S.M. Entertainment)