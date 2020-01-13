Hyundai Heavy Industries uses AI to create ‘smart’ vessels

BUSINESS

(Hyundai Heavy Industries)

Hyundai Heavy Industries, South Korea’s leading shipbuilder, said Monday that it had developed an optimal vessel operation system by equipping its generator-engine model with advanced information and communication technologies.According to HHI, it utilized artificial intelligence and its own Hyundai Intelligent Equipment Management Solution to enhance its independent Hi-Touch Marine and Stationery Engine and cut fuel expenses by over 10 percent.HiEMS and AI collect and analyze the big data and real-time information of a vessel’s engine, and make adjustments to optimize fuel efficiency, the company said.Since it developed its HiEMS in 2018, the shipbuilder has obtained deals for 45 vessels (170 engines) and transferred 40 engines for 10 of the vessels.“Following the digital age, we will continue to utilize high technologies for advancement of ‘smart’ vessels to maintain predominance, against Chinese and Japanese shipbuilders,” an HHI official said.Last year the American Bureau of Shipping certified HHI’s Integrated Smart Ship Solution, which analyzes vessels’ real-time operation data and suggests optimal paths. According to HHI, it has won orders for a total of 130 ships.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)