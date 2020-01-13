Lawmaker picked for presidential panel on aging society

President Moon Jae-in installed Rep. Seo Hyung-soo of the Democratic Party in the post at the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy.
|(Cheong Wa Dae)
Shortly after taking office, Moon launched the committee to explore mid- to long-term polices to address the social problems.
The president serves as the body's leader.
Seo used to be president of The Hankyoreh, a Seoul-based daily, before being elected as lawmaker in 2016.
Moon also named Kim Ki-pyo, formerly vice chief of the Ministry of Government Legislation, as vice head of the Korean Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission, a vice ministerial position. (Yonhap)