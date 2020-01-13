KT&G Welfare sends 60 college volunteers to Cambodia, Myanmar

BUSINESS

KT&G Welfare Foundation has sent a total of 60 college student volunteers to Cambodia and Myanmar to improve the educational environment in the countries, the tobacco company said Monday.KT&G said the volunteering activities will be done for nearly two weeks at Siem Reap, a town in northwestern Cambodia, and the suburbs of Yangon in Myanmar, which have poor educational environments.Since 2005, the foundation has dispatched 1,390 international volunteer groups to improve the educational environment overseas.The volunteers plan to build libraries and paint buildings at an elementary school near Siem Reap and to visit a temple school in Yangon to carry out activities such as building water purification facilities and toilets.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)