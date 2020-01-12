Teacher nabbed for showing preschoolers ‘gory’ video

According to the Sejong Police Station, the Canadian on Wednesday showed a class of 6- and 7-year-olds a YouTube clip in which parts of a dismembered human body were visible.
Parents of the children filed a complaint with the police after they learned of the incident.
Police said the suspect owned up to screening the clip in question, and explained it was shown in an attempt to answer a question from the students.
Police said the alleged act may amount to a violation of the child welfare laws.
|(123rf)
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)