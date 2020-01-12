Alarm raised over high job-related fatality rate among postal workers

According to statistics released by Korea Post on Sunday, 29 workers at the service run by the Ministry of Science and ICT took their own lives between 2015 and 2019. Twenty-one of them were mail carriers.
Reasons for the suicides included family troubles, financial difficulties, depression, drinking and long-term illnesses. Twelve of them were of unidentified causes.
|Korea Post
Over the same period, 15 workers lost their lives from workplace injuries or accidents.
Main opposition Rep. Yoon Sang-jick of the parliamentary committee for Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications said, “The fact that a staggering number of employees are taking their own lives is a sign that there are loopholes in the management. But the underlying causes are not known.”
“The government should make special efforts to create a safe work environment, especially during high-demand periods,” he said.
The service in response said it would implement new measures to ensure mail carrier safety in light of the upcoming Lunar New Year’s holiday.
Some 2,500 staff will be added to the workforce during peak season, plus 3,100 delivery vehicles, the service said. When weather alerts are in effect, work will be suspended.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)