Sephora opens 3rd shop in Sinchon

BUSINESS

Sephora's third shop in Sinchon (Hyundai Department Store)

Sephora opened its third shop Friday in Sinchon, a trendy university district, in collaboration with Hyundai Department Store.The 232-square-meter store is located on the first floor of Hyundai Department Store’s U-Plex.Last year, French luxury conglomerate LVMH’s Sephora launched its first store in Parnas Mall in the posh district of Gangnam in October and its second shop in Lotte Young Plaza in the Myeong-dong shopping district in December.The multibrand cosmetics store in Sinchon is stocked with over 60 brands, including Sephora’s exclusive brands such as Anastasia Beverly Hills and Huda Beauty, largely targeting millennials and Generation Z, the company said.The French giant is in competition with Chicor, operated by South Korean retail giant Shinsegae Department Store, partnering with rival retailers to land in major department stores.Sephora will open its fourth shop in Lotte World Mall in Jamsil, Seoul, and plans to launch 14 stores in Korea by 2022.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)